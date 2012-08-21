BofA Presents: How To Invest If You Expect Obama To Win The Election

Photo: flickr / Images Money

The U.S. presidential election in November is a huge source of uncertainty for financial markets right now. With critical issues like the fiscal cliff and health care reform hanging in the balance, investors are watching to see what the makeup of the next government will be like and how a regime change could affect the investing landscape.BofA Merrill Lynch equity analysts from across a spectrum of industries put together a report called Election 2012 taking a look at the sectors and individual stocks that could benefit most if President Obama secures a second term at the polls in November.



Progress on health care reform directly affects a few of the sectors mentioned in the report while the debate surrounding extensions of various tax benefits looms large for others.

Managed Care Rationale: President Obama's health care reform is a focal point in the 2012 elections. The current reform plan is viewed as negative for Medicare providers, who may face margin compression if forced to move their product to exchanges, whereas Medicaid expansion under health care reform will benefit Medicaid providers like WellCare, according to BofA analyst Kevin Fischbeck. Top Stocks: WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Hospitals Rationale: An Obama victory and the subsequent implementation of health care reform would benefit hospitals because the expanded insurance would allow hospitals to get paid for emergency services they are already providing without payment to the uninsured. BofA analyst Kevin Fischbeck also notes that in fiscal cliff negotiations, Democrats are more likely to attempt tax hikes than spending cuts, which would be better for hospitals than the reverse outcome. Top Stocks: HCA Holdings (HCA)

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Life Sciences & Diagnostic Tools Rationale: BofA analyst Derik de Bruin's case for life sciences stocks is that 'Democrats are generally viewed as being more generous when it comes to R&D funding.' However, if President Obama is reelected but Republicans take control of Congress, de Bruin sees such a scenario as negative for life sciences stocks as politicians wrangle over budget matters. Top Stocks: Illumina (ILMN), Thermo Fisher (TMO), Life Tech (LIFE)

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Pharmaceutical Distributors Rationale: Progress on health care reform, implicit in an Obama victory, would benefit pharma companies who would see an increase in drug sales to newly insured customers. However, according to BofA analyst Robert Willoughby, the positives for pharma stocks from health care reform may be offset by deficit reduction effects. Willoughby therefore recommends investors should focus on pharmaceutical distributors, 'as they are not tied directly to government reimbursements.' Top Stocks: Amerisource (ABC), McKesson Corp (MCK), Cardinal Health (CAH) Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Transportation Rationale: The transportation sector would mostly benefit from a Romney victory as opposed to a reelection of President Obama. However, BofA analyst Ken Hoexter says there is one bright spot in transportation in the event of an Obama win, writing that 'unionized less-than-truckload carriers, such as ABFS, may benefit if pension reform legislation were passed, with the government absorbing additional costs for multi-employer pension plans.' Top Stocks: Arkansas Best Corporation (ABFS)

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Alternative Energy Rationale: Alternative energy benefits from an Obama reelection through two avenues, according to BofA analyst Steve Fleishman. The first is stricter environmental requirements for businesses, which hurts the coal industry and therefore supports alternative energy. The second avenue is renewable tax credits. Fleishman notes that 'Obama supports the extension of the wind production tax credit (PTC), while Romney appears to be leaning against it,' meaning that 'an extension would be positive for large renewable generators such as NextEra (NEE).' Top Stocks: NextEra Energy (NEE), Exelon Corp (EXC)

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Telecoms Rationale: BofA analyst David Barden writes that another Obama administration Department of Justice would be more hostile to mergers in telecoms than a Romney DoJ would be. For this reason, an Obama victory 'favours smaller M&A targets (PCS, LEAP), which are unlikely to raise DoJ concerns if they are the subjects of potential combinations,' according to Barden. Top Stocks: MetroPCS Communications (PCS), Leap Wireless (LEAP)

