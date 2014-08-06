Bank Of America Hires Former 'America's Next Top Model' Contestant

Former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Kim Stolz has been hired as a director for equity-derivative sales at Bank of America, Bloomberg News reports.

She started at Bank of America last month. She previously worked as a vice president in its equity-derivative sales at Citigroup.

Stolz, 31, finished in fifth place in cycle five of the popular reality modelling television show hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks. She was the first out lesbian contestant on the show.

In 2010, Stolz joined BTIG’s equity-derivatives team. She’s also a Goldman Sachs alum. She interned at the bank in 2004, FINRA records show.

Before Wall Street, she was employed by MTV as a host from June 2006 to June 2010. She has also worked for Ford Models and has contributed to The Huffington Post, her LinkedIn profile shows. She has also modelled for American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom and others.

She graduated from Wesleyan University in 2005 with a bachelor’s in government and international politics.

