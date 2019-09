BofA: The 30 Stocks That'll Add Some Juice To Your Portfolio

Ronnie Coleman

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bank of America strategists recently published an update on the firm’s “Global Wave” model.As of last week, the Global Wave turned positive, which historically preceded a 14.2 per cent gain in global stocks (as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index).



The report included the firm’s list of “Boosters” – the stocks that perform well during an economic upturn.

However, these are more than just high-beta stocks. Other characteristics include low S&P quality ranking, small capitalisation, negative correlation to bonds, cyclical earnings growth and high dispersion in earnings estimates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.