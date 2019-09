Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Chief Executive Robert Kelly is slamming the door on the prospect of becoming the next Bank of America CEO. Kelly has been approached several times about succeeding Kenneth Lewis who is planning to retire as BofA chief at the end of the year.



