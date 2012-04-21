BofA: These 4 Charts Will Tell Us If We Should 'Sell In May And Go Away'

Mary Ann Bartels

“Sell in May and go away” is an old stock market adage that worked great last year.But you’d be ill-advised to just blindly follow this arcane rule of Wall Street.



In her recently published 102-page chart portfolio, Mary Ann Bartels identifies a couple charts that she believes will be useful in making a decision to sell.

“To help us gauge the risk of a sell in May and go away year, we are tracking four safety check list charts,” wrote Bartels, Bank of America’s top technical research analyst.

NYSE Stocks Only Advance-Decline Line 'The NYSE stocks only advance-decline has strengthened, but has not yet broken out above the 2011 highs. A failure to sustain a break above last year highs in coming days/weeks would provide a warning for the broader market rally.' Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch The Dow theory 'With both the Dow Industrials and Dow Transports above their late October 2011 highs the Dow Theory is on a Buy signal. This buy signal occurred on 23 December 2011. The last sell signal from early August 2011 proved to be a whipsaw signal. Based on the Dow Theory, the primary trend for the US equity market is up. While there is a non-confirmation in place since early February, a non-confirmation is NOT a Dow Theory sell signal, but it is a warning for the buy signal generated in late December. To generate a Dow Theory sell signal, it would take a decline below the 25 November lows for both the Industrials and Transports. It would take a breakout in the Transports to re-confirm the buy signal.' Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch KBW Banks Index 'The KBW Banks Index (BKX) is tactical market leadership that was up 26% in 1Q12 vs. 12% for the S&P 500. The BKX has tested initial resistance near 50, but additional upside toward 55-58 is not ruled out. Support is developing in the 45-42 area. Relative to the S&P 500, the BKX is tactical market leadership.' Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investors Intelligence % Bears 'Our favourite sentiment indicator is Investors Intelligence % Bears. This indicator is not yet contrarian bearish. Below 20% would indicate too few bears and generate a contrarian bearish reading for % Bears and increase the risk for a deeper market pullback.' Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch If you love chart decks, you'll love this JEFF GUNDLACH'S EPIC PRESENTATION: 'To QE3 Or Not To QE3, That Is The Question' >

