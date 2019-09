An interesting slide from BofA/ML technical analyst Mary Ann Bartels, who sees a risk of a 10-15% “correction” in 2013.



But based on past patterns with trading ranges (a range she says has gone back to 1999, and which has echoes in the past) 2013 could be your last chance to buy before stocks go up, up, and away.

Photo: BofA/ML

