The High-Tech Materials In The Dreamliner Have Caused Yet Another Issue

Photo: boeingmedia.com

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had a lengthy gestation period which was coupled with a number of production delays.And now it appears another issue has arisen.



According to Reuters, the carbon fibre fuselage of the 787 is experiencing issues related to shimming.

Shimming is a process that plane manufacturers use to fill tiny cracks that may occur when a plane is being built. Reuters reports that the issue with the shims has caused support structures in the rear of the plane to delaminate.

The 787s next-generation, lightweight, materials may be to blame for the issue. All 55 planes that have been delivered may be susceptible to the problem.

Thankfully, Boeing has said that this is an easy issue to fix, but they are anticipating short term delays delivering planes currently on the assembly line until the issue is corrected.

Reuters also notes that Boeing is exploring a stretched variant of the 787, to be dubbed the 787-10. This will fit an additional 40 passengers at the expense of some of the plane’s range.

Now take a look at what Boeing engineers do in their spare time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.