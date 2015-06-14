Boeing's Dreamliner just did a great impression of a fighter jet at the Paris Air Show

For aeroplane makers, events such as 2015 Paris Air Show provide the perfect venue to show off the performance capabilities of their products, not only to airline customers, but also to the general public.

Boeing is taking full advantage of this opportunity to exhibit the company’s hot-selling 787-9 Dreamliner.

The company’s team of test pilots put together a dazzling flight program showing off what of the 280-seat, $US250-million 787-9 can do.

This week, the company released video of the jet on a practice run of the routine that’s identical to the one the team will perform for the crowds and potential buyers at the show.

The highlight of the show involves the airliner performing a near vertical take off — most commonly performed by high-performance military jets.

Boeing actually performed a similarly show-stopping routine with the 787-9 last summer at the 2014 Farnborough Air Show in England.

However, the most impressive part from last year’s routine — a touch and go landing then take off — was left out of this year’s performance, after air show organisers in Farnborough banned the manoeuvre for safety reasons.

Like the “Hangover 2,” this is pretty much the same display as last year, just in a different country and with less awesomeness.

As impressive as the routine may look, it is unlikely any of the plane’s future operators will ever put the Dreamliner through these kinds of paces.

Still, it’s good to know that the Dreamliner can fly its way out of trouble with such ease.

The aircraft used in the performance will eventually enter service with Vietnam Airlines and will be one of 19 787-9 Dreamliners in the fleet.

The 2015 Paris Air Show runs from June 15-21 at Le Bourget Airport.

Check out the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

