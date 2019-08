The CEO of Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg, recently announced, “I’m convinced that the first person to step foot on Mars will arrive there riding on a Boeing rocket.” It’s a bold claim, but Boeing has some detailed plans to back it up.

Video courtesy of Boeing

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.