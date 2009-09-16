Boeing Workers Vote To Disband Union

This is a rare story, and something we ought to keep an eye on.



Boeing workers in South Carolina have voted to disband their union (via Mish)

Post & Courier: Of the 267 ballots cast, 199 were in favour of decertifying the election that made them members of the International Association of Machinists. The company was pleased; the union was disappointed.

The local plant makes rear fuselage sections for Boeing’s 787, a new fast-selling lightweight jet that has been delayed by snags with suppliers and an eight-week strike last year by the IAM.

Boeing has said it would consider North Charleston and its manufacturing hub outside Seattle, among other sites, for a new 787 assembly plant. A decision is expected by the end of the year.

So they’re disbanding the union without any promise of anything in return, except that their factory will be more competitive against other factories when Boeing decides where to build this juet. Other Boeing factories may be encouraged to do the same.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.