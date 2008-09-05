Boeing Workers Striking, But Not Walking Out--Yet

Despite earlier reports, Boeing workers are not walking out just yet. They’ll be negotiating for the next 48 hours.



WSJ: Boeing Co.’s largest labour union voted to strike Wednesday night, but the union agreed to postpone a walkout for 48 hours after federal mediators urged both sides to return to the bargaining table in a last-ditch effort to reach an agreement.

Officials from Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said they were willing to try negotiating with the help of a mediator on the possibility that it might result in an agreement without a strike that would shut down Boeing’s jetliner production lines.

The company’s 26,800 machinists overwhelmingly rejected a proposed three-year contract that would have given members raises and bonuses totaling $34,000 over the life of the contract. Union officials said 87% of the voting members approved a strike, which would have been the union’s second since 2005.

