Boeing Workers Finally Put Feet Where Mouths Are

Well, it finally happened. Boeing workers have walked. After working on a compromise for two days and coming up empty, Boeing machinists started picketing at midnight on Saturday. The stoppage could cost the company $2.5 billion.



BusinessWeek: Boeing Co. machinists walked out on strike Saturday after contract talks arbitrated by a federal mediator failed to produce an agreement.

About 100 union members hoisted their strike signs at 12:01 a.m. outside the Boeing plant in this city north of Seattle, cheering and blasting air horns at passing cars, many of which honked back.

