Boeing: We're Cutting Your Health Benefits, And It's Obama's Fault

Add Boeing to the list of companies that’s explicitly blaming Obamacare for a decision to spend less on employee benefits:AP:



In a letter mailed to employees late last week, the company cited the overhaul as part of the reason it is asking some 90,000 nonunion workers to pay significantly more for their health plan next year. A copy of the letter was obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

“The newly enacted health care reform legislation, while intended to expand access to care for millions of uninsured Americans, is also adding cost pressure as requirements of the new law are phased in over the next several years,” wrote Rick Stephens, Boeing’s senior vice president for human resources.

