Boeing Took Its Newest 787 On A 19-Hour Test Flight And Branded America's Skies

Late last Thursday night while most of the country slept, Boeing slipped out its newest 787 Dreamliner for an unconventional flight across the Great Plains states.



John Reed over at defence Tech picked this one up, and confirms that is definitely Boeing’s logo drawn flown over more than a dozen states during Being’s 19-hour flight.

The screenshot is from FlightAware, a live flight tracking site, and to the left of the logo is visible the numbers 787 (via Flight’s Jon Ostrower). The plane is in its final phase of testing, and this flight marks the longest 787 flight to date.

Photo: Flight Global

