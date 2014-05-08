Take A Look Inside Boeing's Futuristic New Space Capsule

Boeing has released more interior renderings of its super swanky CST-100 space capsule. Initially designed only to ferry NASA astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station, Boeing has now positioned the CST-100 as a viable commercial space transport.

Set to fly in 2017, the CST-100 will be the company’s entry into the competitive commercial space transport industry alongside Sierra Nevada’s Dream Chaser and SpaceX’s Dragon spacecrafts.

Unlike most commercial space transports, Boeing’s designs are far less utilitarian, and reflect the company’s vast experience in passenger cabin design.

With interior comfort at a premium, designers added mood lighting and increased the size and number of windows in the spacecraft. For more discerning travellers, Boeing will offer fully customisable suites or deploy-able privacy areas in the capsule.

The CST-100’s crew of seven will be fully connected to the outside world through its onboard wireless internet system. Large displays screens allow passengers to access email, social media and online entertainment.

The view from the pilot’s seat is quite unique. Boeing engineers have replaced most of the traditional spacecraft switchgear with a fully integrated tablet-based control interface.

Here is a rendering of the CST-100 docking with the International Space Station in low earth orbit.

