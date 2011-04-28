Boeing Postpones Delivery Of 20 Dreamliners To Singapore Airlines

Boeing has delayed delivery of 20 787-9 Dreamliners to Singapore Airlines, according to Singapore Business Review.



The planes will be delivered in 2012, not 2011.

Currently there are 835 Dreamliners on order around the world. It is unknown how many face similar delays.

Boeing was supposed to roll out the first 787 in 2007 but ran into production difficulties.

Read more at Singapore Business Review >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.