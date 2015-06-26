Boeing sets its sights on space with massive new research facility

Scott Olson/Getty Boeing corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois

The world’s largest aircraft maker has opened a new, state-of-the art research facility in Alabama — and it’s larger than a football field

Boeing’s massive, 80,000-square-foot Research and Technology Center in Hunstville, Alabama will focus on development of “future aerospace solutions” — and possibly, space flight.

According to a press release, 220 engineers employed by the center will develop technologies including simulation and analytics, metals and ceramics propulsion, avionics systems and analysis, and communication.

All of these are major components of space flight.

“The next 100 years of innovation starts here,” said Steve Swaine, the leader of the new center, in a statement.

“We’ve brought together a team made up of the best and brightest in data analytics, advanced engineering and many other disciplines to help Boeing create, develop, produce and support the best aerospace products in the world.”

Huntsville is also the home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Boeing is now set to draw from the large population of aerospace experts already in the area.

Last week, Boeing logged an impressive $US50.2 billion worth of orders at the Paris Air Show.

This success in filling orders, along with the Alabama research center, marks a triumphant exit for CEO James McNerney, who will be succeeded by Dennis Muilenburg on July 1.

