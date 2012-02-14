Boeing Says The World Will Need Exactly 33,500 New Jets By 2030

Photo: Wikipedia

Boeing (NYSE: BA) officials say that the world will need 33,500 large aircraft between now and 2030.That is a very precise number given that no one knows what will happen to the world economy over the next two decades.



It is another example of how industries make fantastic predictions that have almost no use to them, their industries, their investors or the press.

Boeing’s forecast is for large planes like those made by it and competitor Airbus. The value of the aircraft delivered over the next 20 years is $4 trillion, according the U.S. firm.

Boeing’s revenue last year was $69 billion, which is not up much from $66.4 billion in 2007. So, the level of growth that the aerospace company predicts is essential to its financial future.

Keep reading at 24/7 Wall St >

This post originally appeared at 24/7 Wall St.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.