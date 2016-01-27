Boeing says it won't earn as much as analysts had expected this year, and now the stock is getting slammed

Boeing shares slid by as much as 4% pre-market on Wednesday after the aeroplane manufacturer provided guidance for revenues that fell short of expectations.

In its release, Boeing said it expects 2016 revenues to be between $93 billion and $95 billion, missing analysts’ expectation for $97.3 billion.

The company reported a 6% jump in full-year 2015 revenues to $96.1 billion on the back of strong deliveries of commercial aircraft.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.60 ($1.28 expected), and revenues totaled $23.53 billion (in line with expectations.)

Last week, Boeing announced that it would cut production on its 747-8 jets to match demand in the cargo market. The company recorded a $569 million charge in Q4 results.

Over the last 12 months, Boeing shares have dropped 5%.

