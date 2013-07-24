Boeing Beats Earnings Expectations, Boosts Guidance, Stock Jumps

Boeing’s Q2 financial results are out, and the numbers look strong.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.67 per share, which was far ahead of the $1.58 expected.
Revenue came in at $21.8 billion, which was stronger than the $20.7 billion expected.
The stock is up 3% in pre-market trading.
For the full year, management expects to earn $6.20-$6.40, up from a previous range of $6.10-$6.30.
More to come…
