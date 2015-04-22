Boeing beats on earnings, misses on revenue, and reaffirms its outlook for 2015

Boeing posted better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter, and reaffirmed its guidance for the year.

The aeroplane manufacturer posted earnings per share of $US1.97, beating analysts’ estimates of $US1.84, according to Bloomberg.

Revenue came in at $US22.1 billion, below the estimate for $US22.5 billion.

It also reported backlog orders of $US495 billion, down from $US502 billion at the beginning of the year, with over 5,700 commercial aeroplane orders.

Boeing CEO Jim McNerney said: “With disciplined execution and a sharp focus on productivity, we are meeting increasing customer commitments while profitably growing our business. The strong operational and financial performance reinforces our ability to continue providing competitive returns for our shareholders while investing in technology and our people.”

The company reaffirmed its outlook for the year and continues to see revenues between $US94.5 and $US96.5 billion in 2015.

“Our outlook for the full year remains positive as our teams work to efficiently deliver our portfolio of industry-leading aerospace products and services,” McNerney said.

Boeing’s stock is up nearly 18% year to date.

