BOEING: The World Will Need Half A Million More Pilots In The Next 20 Years

Boeing Pilots train in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner simulator.

The global aviation industry will need half a million more pilots in the next 20 years to keep up with demand, according to a new forecast report from Boeing.

The 2013 Pilot and Technician Outlook says that by 2032, the world will require 498,000 more pilots and 556,000 more technicians.

That’s about 25,000 new pilots every year.

The bulk of that demand (192,300 pilots) will come from the Asia Pacific region, where the airline industry is booming. In its Current Market Outlook, published earlier this year, Boeing predicted the area will require 12,820 new aeroplanes, worth $US1.89 trillion.

The key to meeting the demand for pilots and technicians “is enhancing our training with the latest, cutting-edge technologies to attract and retain young people interested in careers in aviation,” Sherry Carbary, vice president of Boeing Flight Services, said in a press release.

Better pay probably wouldn’t hurt: Some American pilots make as little as $US20 an hour.

