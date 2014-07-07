Surreal Photos Of Boeing Plane Parts That Slid Into A Montana River

Three Boeing 737 fuselages remain sitting in Montana’s Clark Fork River after sliding down a steep embankment following a train derailment.

Photos provided by Wiley E. Waters Rafting show the portions of the passenger planes sitting in the water and at the edge, making for an interesting scene for people on the river.

A crew of 50 with eight heavy-equipment machines are now working to assess damage and hoist up the three the large parts.

“Once we determine the extent of damage we will assess what, if any, impact there will be to production,” the Boeing spokesman said.

A fourth fuselage seems to have been torn apart during the derailment and remains by the tracks.

Montana Rail Link spokeswoman Lynda Frost spokeswoman said that the the train was travelling at 31 mph when it derailed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.