Boeing Painted A New 747 In Seahawks Colours To Root On Seattle In The Super Bowl

Despite its threat to pull production of its new 777X jet out of the Seattle area during a fight with its workers, Boeing is rooting for the hometown Seahawks to take down the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII this weekend.

For the occasion, the plane maker came up with a new spin on the face-painting fan: It painted a new 747-8 freighter in a special Seahawks livery.

Boeing informs us the plane can hold 121 million Skittles (a favourite candy of running back Marshawn Lynch). It looks pretty cool:

