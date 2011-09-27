Boeing Offers A Glimpse Of Its 6th-Generation Air Dominance Fighter

Photo: Boeing

Still just a concept, Boing offered a glimpse of its next generation F-X fighter intended for the U.S. Navy and Air Force.Daryl Davis, of Boeing’s Phantom Works division told DefenseTech the plane will have an extended-range, fly at faster speeds than the F-35, and be capable of supercruising. Supercruising is sustained supersonic flight without the use of afterburners.



Neither the Navy or the Air Force are in the market for a new fighter right now, but they will be. By pumping its own funds into R&D Boeing is ensuring it will have the technology available for the military when its starts shopping.

An important move given that the military is shifting its acquisitions from what it wants to buying proven, existing technologies.

