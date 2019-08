The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a massive plane. However, its parts come from different places around the world. That’s where the company’s massive Dreamlifter comes into play. The almost comically large aircraft is fit to transport the oversized pieces to their final assembly plant in Everett, Washington.

