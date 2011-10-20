Boeing Makes The Decades Old F-15 Sexy For South Korea

South Korea is shopping for fighter jets and Boeing is doing its best to make the 40-year-old F-15 design as competitive as possible against Lockheed Martin’s new F-35.



The model on display here at the Seoul Air Show has a custom paint job and is accompanied by a video showing the jet in dog fights with North Korean fighters and blowing up NK targets (via Flight Global).

Being was given Pentagon approval to sell the fighters last year and will compete with Europe’s EADS and Lockheed Martin for the sale of up to 60 stealth fighters.

Photo: Fight Global

Photo: Fight Global

