One Day After Securing A Huge Deal With China, Boeing Lays Off 1000 American Workers

Boeing just laid off 1000 workers in Southern California, according to the Orange County Register.



The move comes just a day after Boeing agreed to a $19 billion deal with China to produce 200 aeroplanes for the country.

The layoffs affect workers in the company’s Long Beach, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach facilities. The bulk of the layoffs will occur in Long Beach, where 900 will lose their jobs.

The company has been consistently cutting jobs in Long Beach. It had 20,000 employees there in 1990 and now only has 7,000, according to the Long Beach Press Telegram.

