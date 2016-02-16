Check out Boeing's newest airliner -- the 737 Max

Late last year, Boeing rolled out the first completed 737 Max 8 airliner at its assembly facility in Renton, Washington. The company’s next-generation single-aisle airliner was presented at a ceremony in front of several thousand Boeing employees.

Over the years, the 737 family has become the bestselling airliner in the history of commercial aviation, with more than 13,000 aircraft sold since 1965. It is arguably Boeing’s bread-and-butter model.

“Today marks another in a long series of milestones that our team has achieved on time, per plan, together,” Boeing Vice President Keith Leverkuhn said in a statement. “With the rollout of the new 737 Max — the first new aeroplane of Boeing’s second century — our team is upholding an incredible legacy while taking the 737 to the next level of performance.”

