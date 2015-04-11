Boeing just patented a bizarre 'cuddle chair' that could revolutionise how we sleep on aeroplanes

Getting quality sleep on a plane can be a great challenge — especially in you are stuck in the cramped quarters of economy class. But a new upright sleeping contraption patented by Boeing may just change things.

Though officially known as the “transport vehicle seat back with integrated upright sleep support system,” the media has dubbed the odd-looking seat the “cuddle chair.” The chair features a cushion, headrest, and strap system that could be a crucial development for forward-leaning sleepers, who would no longer have to suffer the indignity of snoozing on their tray tables.

As airlines seek to fit as many people as possible into its planes, manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus have had to explore some truly unorthodox seating mechanisms. Last year, Airbus made waves by patenting an upright bicycle-style aeroplane seat which — to the relief of flyers — the company admitted is unlikely to ever make it into service.

As for the cuddle chair, it is unclear how serious Boeing is about implementing the sleep system, but in case you are curious, here’s how it works.

First, the passenger would take out the folded cushion and headrest portion of the device — called the “backpack” — from its storage space under the seat.

The passenger would then extend the straps attached to the backpack and secure them to the seat back using a pair of buckles.

To deploy the backpack, unfold the headrest and lean forward. For ease of use, designers have included a massage-table-style hold in the headrest.

From there, all you that is required is to lean forward and enjoy. Though, the system may initially seem a bit goofy, upon closer inspection, the cuddle chair is actually a rather elegant and practical device to make in flight naps just a bit more comfortable.

Click here to read Boeing’s 18-page long patent.

Or you can checkout a full video description here:

