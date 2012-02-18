Boeing Just Made Its Biggest Sale Ever To An Airline You Have Never Heard Of

Late in 2011, Boeing sold approximately $19 billion worth of new planes to Southwest Airlines in what was deemed the largest sale in the company’s history.



But now Southwest’s huge investment has been eclipsed by an airline on the other side of the world.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Boeing just sold 201 of the 737MAX and 29 of the 737-900 to Lion Air, the largest private airline in Indonesia.

The price tag for all of these new planes comes to a stratospheric $22.4 billion. Lion Air will be paying for these planes over the course of 12 years, with the aid of financing.

The airline last made headlines for some decidedly negative news. The Wall Street Journal reports that in 2004, one of Lion Air’s MD-82s crashed, killing 25 of the passengers that were onboard. In addition to this fatal incident, there have also been other crash landings that have caused damage to planes and injuries to passengers.

In 2007, the airline was banned from flying into the European Union due to safety concerns.

And finally, three of its pilots have been arrested since September of last year due to alleged illegal drug use.

Hopefully, the new planes will be a good step on the way to fixing Lion Air’s tarnished reputation.

