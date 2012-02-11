Boeing Just Drew Its Own Logo With A 787 Flight Path

In one of the most creative stunts we have seen in a while, Boeing just drew its own logo with GPS signals from planes.



They flew a 787 across the Northwest and Midwest in pretty exact ways to write out 787 and draw the distinctive Boeing logo.

We think this is incredibly cool.

Check it out below (via FlightAware):

Photo: FlightAware Screenshot

Now take a look at some other cool planes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.