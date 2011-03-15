Boeing Getting Slammed In The Pre-Market On Japanese Supply Chain Worries

Boeing shares are selling off in the pre-market today, down over 2.7%, over concerns the company’s supply chain will face severe delays as a result of the continuing crisis in Japan.



Citi’s Jason Gursky says the problem affects pretty much all of Boeing’s biggest brands.

From Citi’s Jason Gursky:

Japanese companies are key suppliers on almost every BA model: 787, 777, 747-8, 767, and to a lesser extent 737. We note that 787 exposure is relatively high, with 1/3 of the plane (wings and some fuselage) supplied by Japanese companies. Japanese content on 777 is also higher than the other models. BA says they have “several’ weeks of inventory cushion, after which production would get hit.

On top of the supply chain problems, the troubled 787 Dreamliner’s delivery to a Japanese buyer may see a further delay.

From Citi’s Jason Gursky:

Given the thin inventory cushion, we note Boeing is not likely to announce a further delay (beyond 3Q) in the first 787 delivery to the Japanese airline ANA driven by supply chain issues. However, a production ramp beyond two planes per month may become an issue over time.

Boeing’s shares were down 1.26% in trading yesterday.

