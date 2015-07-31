Boeing is not making any definitive statements about MH370 debris

Reuters French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015.

This week, debris believed to belong to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 washed up on the shores of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

According to CNN, investigators from Boeing — the plane’s manufacturer — conducted a photo assessment of the wreckage and were able confirm an indentification number that corresponds with a Boeing 777 part.

As a result, the investigators have a “high degree of confidence” the part found on the island could be the right “flaperon” from the 777, CNN reported

This week’s developments have rekindled hope that the missing Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER — registration number 9M-MRO — would finally be located 16 month after disappearing during a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China.

We reached out to Boeing to find out if the company planned to send engineers to review the wreckage in person, however, the aircraft maker declined to comment. CNN has reported that the debris will sent to France for further examination.

In addition, when asked whether the company planned to release further comment if or when the part is confirmed to be from the missing jet, a Boeing spokesperson told Business Insider in an email:

Boeing remains committed to supporting the MH370 investigation and the search for the aeroplane. We continue to share our technical expertise and analysis. Our goal, along with the entire global aviation industry, continues to be not only to find the aeroplane, but also to determine what happened — and why.” All information will be released via the Malaysian or Australian lead investigators. We are supporting as technical advisors.

Since 1995, nearly

1,200 Boeing 777s have entered service with airlines and cargo carriers.

In 20 years, only five Boeing 777s have been written off, due to fire, crashes, or disappearance.

The first incident took place in 2008 when a British Airways 777 suffered engine failure on landing and crash on the runway at Heathrow Airport.

The second incident took place in 2011, when an EgyptAir 777 caught fire while parked at the airport in Cairo. The third hull-loss occurred in 2013, when an Asiana 777 crashed while landing in San Francisco.

The fourth, Boeing 777 lost was Malaysia Airlines MH17 that was shot down over Ukraine last July.

MH370 is believed to be the only Boeing 777 that has disappeared or has crashed in or around the Indian Ocean.

