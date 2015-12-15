Boeing is shoveling a ton of cash to shareholders in 2016.

In an announcement on Monday the aerospace giant announced a new $14 billion share repurchase plan and a 20% increase in its regular quarterly dividend starting next year.

Boeing — which has a market cap just under $100 billion — said its $14 billion buyback plan will replace the current $12 billion plan that was previously in place and of which $5.25 billion remained.

In 2015, Boeing repurchased $6.75 billion worth of its own stock. The company said it is done buying back stock this year.

Boeing’s dividend is also going up 20% starting in the first quarter of next year, with the quarterly paying increasing to $1.09 per share from $0.91. The new dividend is payable March 4 to shareholders of record as of February 12.

Here’s the full release from the company.

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — The Boeing [NYSE: BA] board of directors has raised the company’s authorization for its share repurchase program to $14 billion and declared that the company’s quarterly dividend will increase 20 per cent to $1.09 per share. “Once again, we are demonstrating our commitment to a balanced cash deployment strategy that fuels investments in our people, innovation and growth, and returns significant value to our shareholders,” said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. “Our strategy is rooted in a foundation of strong operating performance across our business, confidence in our team and long-term market outlook and an unmatched portfolio of products and services.” The new $14 billion repurchase authorization replaces the $12 billion authorization approved last December, of which $5.25 billion remained. Share repurchases for 2015 have been completed for a year-end total of $6.75 billion. Repurchase activity is expected to resume in January 2016. The timing and volume of repurchases are at the discretion of Boeing management, however it is expected that repurchases under the new share authorization will be made over the next two to three years. Boeing has increased the dividend for five consecutive years and has paid a dividend consistently for more than 75 years. “We continue to take a disciplined approach to managing our financial strength, channeling our strong cash flow generation toward continued investments in the business and consistent returns for our shareholders,” said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Business Development and Strategy and chief financial officer. The dividend declared today is payable March 4, 2016, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 12, 2016.

