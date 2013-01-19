Boeing Has Halted Dreamliner Deliveries

Photo: Boeing

Boeing has halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner pending FAA approval, Bloomberg News reported via Twitter.As of Thursday, the plane manufacturer had not slowed slowed production of its new passenger jet, but would not discuss plans for deliveries since the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive, effectively grounding the worldwide fleet of 787s.



According to the AP, production will continue during the FAA review. Deliveries are suspended until the FAA approves a solution.

A Boeing spokesperson said, “We will not deliver 787s until the FAA approves a means of compliance with their recent Airworthiness Directive concerning batteries and the approved approach has been implemented,” according to the Agence France Presse.

To date, Boeing has delivered 50 Dreamliners. It has taken orders for hundreds more, which it plans to produce and deliver over the next several years.

It produces about five 787s per month.

Here’s Bloomberg’s tweet:

FLASH: Boeing says 787 Dreamliner deliveries halted pending FAA approval — Bloomberg News (@BloombergNews) January 18, 2013

