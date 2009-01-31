Boeing Got Its Bailout Too

John Carney

While everyone was focused on the automanufacturers and banks getting bailed out, Boeing was busy ramping up its own private government subsidy to hand over more money.

From the WSJ:

The U.S. Export-Import Bank, hoping to alleviate the effects of the credit crunch, plans to boost its guarantees for Boeing Co. jetliner sales by almost 50%, to as much as $9 billion this year.

The bank could guarantee between $7 billion and $9 billion of aircraft deliveries — overwhelmingly Boeing jetliners but also some business jets and small planes — said Robert Roy, deputy vice president of the bank’s transport division. The bank guaranteed $5.2 billion of such deliveries last year and at most $4.5 billion annually between 2002 and 2007.

“Given problems in financial markets, we’re predicting a significant pickup in 2009,” Mr. Roy told a Dublin, Ireland, conference on aviation finance. “It’s going to be a big year for us,” he said.

The U.S. Export-Import Bank supports foreign sales of U.S. produced products and services, mainly by guaranteeing loans provided by private-sector banks. When credit markets are functioning smoothly, its role is limited to specific transactions where a guarantee is thought necessary, for example to lower credit risk. But with lenders now skittish about funding a vast array of borrowing, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and comparable export credit agencies in other countries are proving vital to international transactions.

(And, yes, we know this story is a week old. It had escaped our notice, so we thought maybe it had escaped yours too.)

