BOEING: The Middle Eastern Plane Market Is Worth $US550 Billion

According to Boeing, Middle Eastern airlines will need more than 2,600 new planes in the next 20 years, a market worth about $US550 billion.

Air traffic in the region is growing much faster than in the rest of the world, and airlines like Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways are more interested in twin-aisle planes than smaller, cheaper single-aisle ones.

That’s partly because of the Gulf’s location, Boeing VP of Marketing Randy Tinseth said in a statement.

These airlines can connect Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia with one-stop flights, so they want big planes that can move lots of passengers on lucrative routes.

A lot of that $US550 billion could be spent next week at the Dubai Air Show — Reuters predicts a “$100 billion Boeing order bonanza” by Middle Eastern carriers.

