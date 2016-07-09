Boeing's test pilots just released a mesmerising 787 Dreamliner stunt video

In what is becoming an annual tradition, Boeing’s intrepid team of test pilots are back with another stunning aerobatic stunt video staring the company’s 787 Dreamliner.

Released on Thursday, the latest video shows Boeing test pilots Capt. Randy Neville, Capt. Van Chaney, and Capt. John Misuradze putting an All Nippon Airways 787-9 through its paces over Moses Lake, Washington.

The routine, which pushes the plane far beyond its normal operating conditions, is a practice run for a performance at next week’s Farnborough Airshow.

The flight performance is similar to the ones Boeing put on at the Paris Air Show last year and the Farnborough show in 2014.

The major highlights of the demonstration are the near vertical take off — which is more commonly performed by high-performance fighter jets — and a touch-and-go landing then takeoff.

Although the technical demonstration will surely wow the air show crowds, it’s almost designed to show off the $265 million 787-9 performance and capabilities to prospective buyers. Farnborough is traditionally a hotbed for major deals involving Airbus, Boeing and their many customers.

The 2016 Farnborough International Airshow runs from July 11-17 in Farnborough, England.

Check out the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

