FINALLY: A Few Good Earnings

Photo: downhilldom1984 / Creative Commons

Alright, earnings season isn’t a total catastrophe.Boeing just came out with a beat and a raise.



The stock is up 3.6% in the pre-market.

AT&T has increased its free cash-flow outlook after an earnings beat.

defence company Lockheed Martin has also come in with a beat-and-raise.

Mostly we’ve seen big industrial companies whiff, so nice to see some exceptions.

