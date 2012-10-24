FINALLY: A Few Good Earnings

Photo: downhilldom1984 / Creative Commons
Alright, earnings season isn’t a total catastrophe.Boeing just came out with a beat and a raise.
The stock is up 3.6% in the pre-market.
AT&T has increased its free cash-flow outlook after an earnings beat.
defence company Lockheed Martin has also come in with a beat-and-raise.
Mostly we’ve seen big industrial companies whiff, so nice to see some exceptions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.