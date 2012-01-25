Boeing Q4 EPS Crushes Estimates, But 2012 Guidance Is Weak

Photo: Wikipedia

Boeing’s net revenue jumped 18% to $19.6 billion on strength in commercial aeroplane deliveries, which jumped 31% to $10.7 billion.Adjusted Q4 EPS of $1.32. Analysts were expecting $1.01.



However, management sees 2012 EPS at $4.05 to $4.25, which is well shy of analysts’ expectation for $4.89.

Net revenue in 2012 is expected to rise to $78 billion to $80 billion from $68.7 billion in 2011.

“We enter 2012 with renewed momentum, and proven business and product strategies,” said CEO Jim McNerney. “With a record backlog and intense focus on productivity, we are well positioned to deliver growth and increased competitiveness, even as we face constrained U.S. defence spending and pension headwinds. Our priorities for the year are to continue with disciplined increases in production rates for our commercial aeroplane customers, and to build on our strong position in defence, space and security with aggressive pursuit of growth in core, adjacent and international markets.”

