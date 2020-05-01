Investors are clamoring for new Boeing debt after the company's $641 million first-quarter loss, report says

Reuters The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac before a delivery ceremony to Singapore Airlines at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston

Demand for new Boeing bonds is strong after the company’s first-quarter report revealed a dire loss, CNBC reported Thursday.

Investor interest in fresh debt issuance could total $US75 billion, sources told CNBC, more than triple what Boeing was looking to raise as the coronavirus pandemic and 787 Max controversy tanks performance.

Boeing announced Wednesday it lost $US641 million in the first quarter, its second profit shortfall in five years.

Interest in new Boeing debt is skyrocketing in the wake of the plane manufacturer’s dismal first quarter, CNBC reported Thursday.

Demand for new debt issuance across a range of maturities could reach $US75 billion, sources told CNBC, more than triple the $US20 billion Boeing intends to raise as it rides out an economic downturn and continued struggle to resume 787 Max deliveries. The manufacturer may raise more than necessary should investor interest hold strong.

The debt would be priced at 500 basis points above the US Treasury yield of the same maturity, CNBC reported. Maturities in demand include 5-, 7-, 10-, 20-, 30-, and 40-year bonds.



Boeing shares more than halved through 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic halted plane sales and curbed its production pipeline. The company announced Wednesday it burned through $US4.3 billion in cash through the first quarter and posted a $US641 million loss, its second profit shortfall in five years. Boeing also issued production cuts for its commercial plane segment and said it planned to cut 10% of its workforce.

Despite the quarterly loss, investors pushed shares up as much as 12% on Wednesday.

A bond sale isn’t the only option Boeing has explored to shore up cash. The plane manufacturer sought $US60 billion in US government loans in mid-March and drew down on a $US14 billion loan.

Boeing traded at $US141.45 as of 1:55 p.m. ET Thursday, down roughly 57% year-to-date.



