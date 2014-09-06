BOEING: China Will Need $US870 Billion Worth Of Planes Through 2034

Boeing announced this week that it expects China’s airlines will require an additional 6,020 aircraft by 2033 with a total value of $US870 billion. These latest figures represent an 8% increase over the aeroplane maker’s 2013 projections, reports Reuters.

Fuelled by massive investment in airport infrastructure and the burgeoning middle class’ demand for leisure travel, the Chinese aviation industry has developed significantly over the past decade.

“China’s aviation market is going through dynamic changes,” said Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes vice president of Marketing. “New business models like low-cost carriers and aeroplane leasing companies, a new generation of fuel-efficient aeroplanes and evolving consumer needs are driving demand for more direct flights to more destinations.”

Boeing expects Chinese demand to make up 16% of all aeroplane orders worldwide and 45% of all orders coming from Asia. Of the 6,020 new aeroplanes, Boeing expects as many as 4,300 of them to be single-aisle variants like its hot-selling 737NG and 737MAX.

With China’s major airlines fielding a balanced mix of Boeing and Airbus aircraft, the country will be a significant battle ground for the two industry titans. Although Boeing claim that more than 50% of airliners flying in the country carrying the company’s logo.

