Boeing's new CEO stopped short of accepting blame for the fatal 737 Max crashes and dodged a question about whether US pilots could have avoided them

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Boeing’s new CEO David L. Calhoun.

Boeing’s chief executive, David Calhoun, deflected blame for two fatal 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people and he dodged a question about pilots during an interview with The New York Times.

Calhoun follows in the footsteps of Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired after Boeing’s 737 Max’s were grounded. Now, Calhoun is trying to get them back in the air.

Calhoun could receive a $US7 million bonus if his efforts to get the 737 Max flying again are successful.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun deflected blame for two deadly 737 Max crashes and dodged a question about pilots’ ability to overcome technical issues during an interview with The New York Times.

Calhoun succeeded Dennis Muilenburg as Boeing’s chief executive in January after Muilenburg was fired from Boeing after a series of mistakes in managing the crises that resulted in the shutdown of the 737 factory and multiple investigations.

In October 2018, a Boeing airliner crashed in Indonesia killing 189 people. Then in March 2019, another Boeing plane crashed in Ethiopia killing 157 people. Both crashes resulted from a defect in an automated flight control system, designed to make the plane handle similarly to previous generations of the 737.

737 Max flights have been grounded around the world and Calhoun is working to get them back in the air.

In the past, Calhoun has come to Muilenburg’s defence for how Muilenburg handled the situation, the Times points out in its report. But now, as Boeing’s chief executive, Calhoun has criticised the way Muilenburg operated the company and said the former CEO made some decisions that prioritised profit over quality.

“I’ll never be able to judge what motivated Dennis, whether it was a stock price that was going to continue to go up and up, or whether it was just beating the other guy to the next rate increase,” Calhoun told the Times.

He also called the Boeing’s assumption that pilots could successfully manoeuvre the system’s anti-stalling software “a fatal mistake.”

Calhoun is eligible to receive a $US7 million bonus dependent on his success to get the 737 Max flying again. Boeing is currently trading at around $US256, down from roughly $US359 before the deadly crashes.

After Calhoun referenced the training of pilots from Indonesia and Ethiopia, “where pilots don’t have anywhere near the experience that they have here in the U.S.,” the Times asked the CEO if he thought American pilots could have responded better to the defect in the flight system’s software.

Calhoun declined to answer the question on the record.

“Forget it,” Calhoun told the Times. “You can guess the answer.”

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider over Calhoun’s remarks to the Times.



Read the full interview over at The New York Times.



