'I am accountable': Boeing's CEO returns to Capitol Hill for another day of testimony over the 737 Max — here's what's happening

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg arrives to testify before a Senate Transportation Committee hearing on ‘Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing’s 737 MAX’ on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

BoeingCEO Dennis Muilenburg is appearing before the House Committee on Transportation Wednesday, a day after a grilling in front of the Senate Commerce Committee during which he faced questions about the grounded 737 Max plane.

It was his first public testimony since two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people. The crashes were caused by a faulty automated system, MCAS, that Boeing installed on the planes.

Following a day of criticism and pointed questions from senators on the Commerce Committee, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is returning to Capitol Hill to appear in front of the House Committee on Transportation.

He is accompanied by John Hamilton, Boeing’s chief engineer in its commercial aeroplane division.

Tuesday’s Senate appearance was his first public testimony since the two jets crashed in October 2018 and in March. Each flight crashed within minutes of taking off. A combined 346 people were killed. Both crashes have been attributed to an automated system known as MCAS, or Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System.

The system, which was designed to compensate for the fact that the Max had larger engines than previous versions of the 737, could be triggered by a single faulty angle-of-attack sensor. When it activated erroneously, it could point the jet’s nose down toward the ground, potentially causing it to crash.

The system was designed to make the plane handle, from a pilot’s perspective, like the older generation of 737, the 737NG.

Senators focused on questions about what Boeing knew before the crashes, and how the FAA allowed the plane to be certified. There was also a focus on internal messages between Boeing employees discussing issues with MCAS.

Following the hearing, Muilenburg met with families of crash victims.

Opening Wednesday’s House hearing, Rep. Peter DeFazio, the chairman of the transportation committee, said that Boeing wanted to wait for the hearing until the plane was recertified and resumed flying, but the committee did not want to wait. He also said, during his opening, that leaving MCAS out of the pilots’ manual was unacceptable.

“I’ve talked to a lot of pissed off pilots,” he said.

Fazio also highlighted that Boeing’s sales contract with Southwest – which currently operates the biggest 737 Max fleet in the US – offered the airline $US1 million per plane if pilots, already trained on the older 737NG, were required to train on a simulator before flying the Max. That implied a pressure on Boeing employees to downplay MCAS in order to get the plane certified as an update, rather than a new aircraft.

During his opening statement, similar to the one he gave to the Senate on Tuesday, Muilenburg offered condolences to the families of victims who were present, and described efforts to fix the plane and get it recertified.

It “has taken longer than we expected,” he said, “but we’re committed to getting it right.”

There was initially focus on Boeing’s allowing MCAS to be enabled by readings from a single sensor. DeFazio asked pointed questions about the single point of failure, and also pointed out an email in which a Boeing employee raised concerns that the single broken sensor could lead to an erroneous MCAS activation.

Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri took a different approach, suggesting that manufacturing standards are built around US training standards, but that international pilot training standards were subpar. He asked whether Muilenburg thought that those standards should be changed.

“We believe we need to take a look at those longstanding industry assumptions,” Muilenburg said. “That would be a good area for us to look at committed to aviation safety.”

Muilenburg also confirmed that Boeing would incorporate backups in the future – including a second sensor to activate MCAS – to avoid similar mistakes.

“That’s one of the lessons learned here,” he said. “We tried to rely on previous architecture, we learned, and we’re moving to a two-sensor architecture.”

Much of the focus during the House hearing was focused on steps Boeing would take to move forward and prevent similar incidents, while the Senate committee focused more on what led to the 737 Max disasters.

In response to a question from Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Muilenburg explained Boeing’s view on the long-term future:

“That broader area of commercial global aviation safety is an area where we’re going to make additional investments going forward, an element of that is helping build a talent pipeline. By most estimates the world is going to need about 44,000 new commercial aeroplanes in the next 20 years, and 1.5 million pilots and aviation technicians, so we have a responsibility to help build that talent pipeline.

“We’re also going to take a look at the pilot machine interface on our aeroplanes and designing that for the next gen as tech is rapidly evolving, we’re investing heavily in that area, future flight deck design.”

However, there was still discussion of past events. Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington raised questions of consequences for individuals involved in the plane’s design, leading Muilenburg to discuss being stripped of his title as chairman in addition to CEO.

“We expect results,” Rep Rodney Davis of Illinois said, as Muilenburg described future changes.

“Who is taking principal responsibility, who is going to be held accountable,” asked Rep. DeFazio.

“My company and I are responsible,” Muilenburg answered. “I am accountable. My company is accountable. The flying public deserves safe aeroplanes, that is our business.”

However, Rep. Daniel Lipinski of Illinois questioned what that actually means, noting that Muilenburg got a large bonus for 2018 – after the Lion Air crash.

“I’m not sure what accountability means if you received a $US15 million bonus after these planes crashed,” he said.

Some questions focused on the decision to designate the 737 Max as a derivative type, or a next-generation of an older plane, rather than a new aircraft. Questions also focused on the program that allowed Boeing to self-certify aspects of its planes. The Senate also focused on those questions.

