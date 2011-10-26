Boeing Smashes EPS, Raises Guidance And Shares Soar

Boeing said Q3 earnings jumped 30% year-over-year to $1.46 per share, beating the expectation for $1.10 per share.



However, revenue climbed just 4% to $17.7 billion, which was just shy of the $17.8 billion estimate.

“Strong operational performance drove double-digit margins in both of our major businesses and produced an outstanding quarter,” said CEO Jim McNerney.

Management cut guidance for commercial aeroplane deliveries to 480, down from 485 to 495. However, they raised its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $4.30 to $4.40, up from previous guidance of $3.90 to $4.10.

Analysts were forecasting $4.27 per share.

Shares are up 3% in premarket trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.