Boeing (BA): Too Much Pressure From High Fuel Prices

Boeing’s (BA) management is sure the company can grow while facing high fuel prices, but Oppenheimer isn’t (theflyonthewall).



The Fly reports that following a meeting with Boeing’s CFO, Oppenheimer believes that BA’s conservative outlook on production rates is warranted because of the recent oil price volatility. Oppenheimer thinks BA’s current valuation is fair, but also thinks high fuel prices will keep the shares down in the near-term.

Oppenheimer maintains MARKET PERFORM.

