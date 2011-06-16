Boeing Asks Court To Dismiss Government Lawsuit Accusing It Of Screwing Its Unions

Yesterday marked the beginning of what is likely to be a years-long legal battle between Boeing and the National labour Review Board (NLRB).



The NLRB is accusing the aerospace company of illegally intimidating its strike-prone Seattle-area workers by opening a new plant in South Carolina, Reuters reports.

The South Carolina plant—which opened on Friday—will produce three 787 Dreamliners every month. If Boeing loses, it will have to close the new plant and bring the operation back to Washington State.

Boeing pressed to have the case dismissed as soon as administrative court opened Tuesday in Seattle.

The NLRB complaint followed one lodged by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District Lodge 751, which represents the Washington-based Boeing workers. The complaint alleges that Boeing moved a portion of its 787 production to South Carolina in retaliation against the Washington workers, who went on strike in 2008 and in 2005. The company claims the South Carolina plant will handle only new 787 production, and not any that was previously handled in Washington.

