Boeing And Workers Union Still Fighting Over New Contract

Boeing and the aerospace-workers union have failed to reach an agreement about their upcoming contract, so the union is preparing to strike.



WSJ: Boeing Co. and its largest union, locked in a standoff over a proposed three-year labour contract, said Monday they were sticking to their positions as each prepared for a vote on Wednesday that could send 26,800 machinists to the picket lines and force Boeing to shut down its aeroplane factories.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which struck three years ago during its previous round of negotiations with the Chicago aerospace manufacturer, is flexing its muscle at a time when Boeing’s order books are overflowing.

A strike would cost Boeing roughly $100 million in revenue for each day its production lines were idle. It also would try the patience of customers who are already chafing over an almost two-year delay in the company’s 787 Dreamliner jet program.

