Boeing And Workers Union Reach Agreement

Remember that Boeing strike way back at the beginning of September? Well, Russian billionaires who’ve been twiddling their thumbs waiting for their new Dreamliners probably do. Congratulations, the strike’s almost over.



NY Times: Members of the union that represents machinists at the Boeing Company will begin voting later this week on a tentative agreement that includes a 15 per cent raise over four years, details of the new contract showed Tuesday.

Approval of the tentative deal, reached Monday night, would end a 52-day strike and allow Boeing to resume airline production and the development of a new plane, nicknamed the Dreamliner…

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which covers 27,000 Boeing workers in Washington State, Oregon and Kansas, walked off the job on Sept. 6.

Negotiations, which were held only briefly during the strike, resumed last week in Washington, D.C. with assistance from a federal mediator. At the time, Boeing executives hinted that an agreement might be in the works.

Oh if only a federal mediator could produce results like this with the Screen Actors Guild…

See Also: Boeing Workers Go On Strike—Again

